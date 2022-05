Here are the top five LHSAA high school baseball teams in the Houma area entering the week of May 2. 1. South Lafourche (24-11): No. 7 South Lafourche rolled through the Class 4A second-round playoffs with wins of 9-2 and 23-3 over No. 23 Warren Easton. Duece Cheramie finished with 10 strikeouts in the first game. He also went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Hunter Condley went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in second game....

