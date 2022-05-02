Brush Fire Burns Up to 16 Acres in Blue Hills Reservation in Mass.
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
nbcboston.com
5 days ago
Firefighters battled a large brush fire spanning 13-16 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts on Sunday. Crews received a call around 1 p.m. and battled the fire for more than seven hours. The scene was cleared...
SUTTON, Mass. — A fire tore through a movie screen at an abandoned drive-in theater in Massachusetts on Sunday. A State Police spokesperson said the screen at the Sutton Drive-In was fully engulfed in flames, climbing an estimated 75 feet up the screen. State Police closed Route 146 northbound...
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
A worker was cutting down a tree Sunday evening in Norton, Massachusetts, when part of the tree fell on him, officials say. The Norton Fire Department was called to South Worcester Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report that part of a tree had fallen on a tree trimmer. According...
SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Whole Foods Market is closing six of its stores across the country, including one location in Massachusetts. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the Whole Foods in Brookline is among the closures. The other locations are Montgomery and Mobile, Ala., Tarzana, Calif., and Englewood and DePaul in Chicago, Ill.
One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
CARVER, Mass. — A Carver man died after his truck went off a dirt road and into a bog Saturday night, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said. The crash was reported around 7:49 p.m. near 7 Holmes St. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, who was the only person in the truck, unresponsive. He had already been pulled from the vehicle by people at the scene, the district attorney said.
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote. The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Sudbury woman on larceny charges after she stole more than $3,800 from two TJX stores in Shoppers World last week. Police arrested Ling Zhang, 59, of 25 Henry’s Mill Lane of Sudbury. She was charged with two count of Larceny of more than $1,200.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police said a person died after crashing into the woods Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Twin River Road near Bally’s Twin River Casino. Police said a car hit several vehicles before it drove off the road and crashed...
BOSTON — Dozens gathered for a memorial Saturday inside Charles St. A.M.E. Church in Roxbury to honor the man killed in the Red Line accident on April 10. Family and friends shared their memories of Robinson Lalin, who was killed in that accident three weeks ago. Investigators say his...
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, there were four $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold at the same Cape Cod store. The tickets were all sold at Quick Mart in South Yarmouth. Multiple winning tickets sold at the same store isn’t uncommon as lottery players sometimes buy multiple tickets with...
As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
BOSTON (CBS) — Two 13-year-olds faced a judge Monday in Suffolk County Juvenile Court to be arraigned on multiple assault charges in connection with recent attacks near Downtown Crossing and the Boston Common.
One of the teens was charged with 14 counts from nine incidents and ordered held on $5,000 bail. The other was charged with nine counts from five incidents and ordered held on $3,500 bail. Both will need to wear GPS tracking bracelets, only leave home for school or service provider reasons, and stay away from where any of the attacks occurred.
“Our hope and practice is always to keep children from getting involved in court. But the frequency and seriousness of these incidents demanded an approach that would address the immediate public safety threat presented by these juveniles,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
In recent weeks, a group of youths has been accused of smashing restaurant windows, punching and kicking a 20-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing, attacking a worker at a McDonald’s on Warren Street, and attacking two Suffolk University students on Boston Common.
