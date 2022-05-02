ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Brush Fire Burns Up to 16 Acres in Blue Hills Reservation in Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battled a large brush fire spanning 13-16 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts on Sunday. Crews received a call around 1 p.m. and battled the fire for more than seven hours. The scene was cleared...

www.nbcboston.com

Related
WCVB

Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman seriously injured when car goes off Merrimack, New Hampshire, highway into river spillway

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

Tree Falls on Worker, 19, in Norton

A worker was cutting down a tree Sunday evening in Norton, Massachusetts, when part of the tree fell on him, officials say. The Norton Fire Department was called to South Worcester Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report that part of a tree had fallen on a tree trimmer. According...
NORTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man killed, woman injured in Swansea car crash

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
SWANSEA, MA
MassLive.com

This Massachusetts beach ranks among the best in the US, says Travel + Leisure

One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
GLOUCESTER, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Carver man dies after truck flips into bog

CARVER, Mass. — A Carver man died after his truck went off a dirt road and into a bog Saturday night, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said. The crash was reported around 7:49 p.m. near 7 Holmes St. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, who was the only person in the truck, unresponsive. He had already been pulled from the vehicle by people at the scene, the district attorney said.
CARVER, MA
ABC6.com

Driver dies after crashing into woods near casino in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police said a person died after crashing into the woods Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Twin River Road near Bally’s Twin River Casino. Police said a car hit several vehicles before it drove off the road and crashed...
LINCOLN, RI
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drink Alcohol on the Beach?

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

13-Year-Olds Facing Multiple Charges In Connection With Recent Downtown Crossing, Boston Common Attacks

BOSTON (CBS) — Two 13-year-olds faced a judge Monday in Suffolk County Juvenile Court to be arraigned on multiple assault charges in connection with recent attacks near Downtown Crossing and the Boston Common. One of the teens was charged with 14 counts from nine incidents and ordered held on $5,000 bail. The other was charged with nine counts from five incidents and ordered held on $3,500 bail. Both will need to wear GPS tracking bracelets, only leave home for school or service provider reasons, and stay away from where any of the attacks occurred. “Our hope and practice is always to keep children from getting involved in court.  But the frequency and seriousness of these incidents demanded an approach that would address the immediate public safety threat presented by these juveniles,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. In recent weeks, a group of youths has been accused of smashing restaurant windows, punching and kicking a 20-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing, attacking a worker at a McDonald’s on Warren Street, and attacking two Suffolk University students on Boston Common.

