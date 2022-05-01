ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott, Texas State Leadership Announce Allocation Of $435 Million In COVID-19 Relief To TRS-ActiveCare

By Gladewater Mirror Staff
gladewatermirror.com
 2 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen today announced the allocation of $435 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19. This...

www.gladewatermirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Abbott, TX
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Trs#Affordable Healthcare#Legislature#Senate Finance Committee#Coronavirus Relief Funds#Crf#Trs Activecare#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Texas Migrants Are Loving Greg Abbott’s Free Bus Trip to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott concocted a dastardly plan to make President Biden pay for his lax immigration policies: send busloads of migrants detained in Texas to Washington D.C.  There are several problems with this, of course. One of them is that Biden hasn’t exactly welcomed migrants into America the way Republicans want people to think he has. Another is that Abbott’s prank seems to have turned into a pleasant convenience for many migrants seeking to reconnect with family members in the U.S.  According to The New York Times, migrants bussed to the...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

First photos released of Texas Marine vet Trevor Reed back in US

Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, posted four pictures on Twitter of him meeting with Reed at what appears to be the tarmac of an airport, though the exact location is not known at this time. The photos show the 30-year-old Texas native wearing a mask while standing next to the Congressman as well as his family members.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy