FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a place in Florence that reads “Staggs Grocery” that isn’t a grocery store at all. Instead, it’s a small burger joint filled with locals whenever its open. Sometimes, you can even find folks who traveled from out of town just to get a taste of the breakfast menu. Many come early on Friday mornings to get in line for the homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy and stay for the company.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO