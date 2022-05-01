One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the I-65 after three crashes occurred Friday morning. Michael Gulley, 26, was hit and killed after getting out of a car that had been wrecked in a crash. When Gulley got […]
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27. Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area. FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him […]
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffers serious injuries Friday night after losing control of his motorcycle due to a hole in the roadway. The 32-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling north on Joan Ave near Thomas Drive around 10:25 p.m. while a sedan was traveling south, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Ed. Note: This story has been corrected. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One motorcyclist was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart on Saturday to be treated for serious injuries after a motorcycle accident near the Front Beach Road and Hutchinson Boulevard intersection. City officials said at around 1:00 p.m. a Georgia man was riding a […]
UPDATE: April 30, 2022 7:06 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Troopers confirmed on Saturday at around 4:00 p.m. the 47-year-old motorcyclists has died. The previous version of our story is below. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —A man is in critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on […]
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Over the weekend, the NFL world lost Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The former Ohio State star was struck and killed by a dump truck in Florida on Saturday morning. FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda recently opened up about this tragic situation. Miranda said Haskins was walking on I-595 with...
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with child neglect after a three-year-old was found sleeping on a sidewalk at about 1 am Saturday according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg was arrested for child neglect. Deputies say a security officer at Choctaw Village Apartments called […]
Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
