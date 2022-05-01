ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Noppert storms past Clayton in superb display, clinical Cullen downs Ratajski

dartsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Quarter-Final has been confirmed at the Austrian Darts Open with Danny Noppert set to face Joe Cullen this evening in Graz. Noppert continues his brilliant form in recent months with a superb...

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Halep storms into Madrid quarters, Murray sends Thiem packing

May 2 (Reuters) - Former world number one Simona Halep stepped up her French Open preparations with a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff to march into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Monday while Andy Murray won on clay for the first time in five years. Halep,...
TENNIS
SkySports

PDC Women's Series: Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton claim Sunday wins in Wigan

Sherrock, who won Event Three on the opening weekend of the Women's Series in Barnsley last month, had exited at the semi-final and last-64 stage in Saturday's two events, but the 'Queen of the Palace' was back to her best as she whitewashed Lorraine Hyde, Kim Holden and Tracy North 4-0 in the first three rounds.
SPORTS
Person
Jonny Clayton
Person
Danny Noppert
Person
Krzysztof Ratajski
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea inch closer to title with win at Birmingham

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham. Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's. Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make...
WORLD
SkySports

Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Kieffer Moore winner sends Cherries back to the Premier League

Bournemouth secured promotion back to the Premier League after a tense 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium. The only goal of the game came after 83 minutes on the south coast, when substitute Kieffer Moore slotted past Brice Samba from close range, finishing a move straight off the training ground, after he was picked out by Philip Billing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Premier League Darts#Uk Open
BBC

Ben Stokes: England captain says off-field issues can help in his new role

Ben Stokes says the off-field issues that have occurred during his career will help him as England Test captain. The 30-year-old was speaking at his unveiling as skipper, having been named Joe Root's successor last week. In 2018 Stokes was found not guilty of affray after a fight outside a...
SPORTS
BBC

Champions League group spot confirmed for Scottish Premiership winners

This season's Scottish Premiership winners will be guaranteed a place in next term's Champions League group stage after Uefa imposed sanctions on Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine. The extended measures mean Russian clubs will be banned from participating in all Uefa competitions next campaign. As a result, Scotland, whose...
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Late Clarets fightback leaves Watford on brink

Before Saturday, the only side in the top four tiers of English football to have lost more than 10 consecutive home league games were Rochdale, who suffered 14 straight defeats in Division Three North between 1931 and 1932. Watford’s loss to Burnley was their 11th in a row on home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan feat tipped to inspire snooker’s next generation

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record-equalling reign at the top of his sport can inspire a new golden generation of snooker talent, according to the chairman of the sport’s governing body, the WPBSA.Jason Ferguson said O’Sullivan’s seventh World Championship win confirmed his status as the greatest ever, and will serve as an inspiration for those seeking to emulate the 46-year-old and his ‘Class of 92’ veterans Mark Williams and John Higgins.“There was always that feeling that, in terms of the greatest ever, you looked to Stephen Hendry because he only played in 10 or 12 events (each year), yet still win so many...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal. The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Cordina ready for world title fight at home in Cardiff against Kenichi Ogawa

Joe Cordina will get the chance to challenge for a world title in his home city of Cardiff when he takes on IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa next month.Cordina, 30, has won all 14 bouts since turning professional after competing in the Rio 2016 Olympics and will now fight his 34-year-old Japanese rival on June 4 at the Motorpoint Arena.“I’ve dedicated my entire life to boxing and to putting myself in this position,” said Cordina, a former British and Commonwealth lightweight champion who has dropped down to the 130lb division.CONFIRMED! 🐉@JoeCordina_91 gets a shot at World honours vs IBF Super-Featherweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Maja Stark, third success in Ladies European

Maja Stark is the wire-to-wire winner of the Women’s NSW Open. The 22-year-old Swede remains in the lead for all 4 rounds, completing a final lap in 70 strokes (-2) and, with a result of -15, seals her third win on the Ladies European Tour, ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson.
GOLF
BBC

Nicholas Pooran named West Indies white-ball captain in place of Kieron Pollard

West Indies have named batter Nicholas Pooran their new white-ball captain after the retirement of Kieron Pollard. Pollard, 34, had been skipper in one-day and Twenty20 internationals from 2019 until he stood down last month. Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20s and has also served as vice-captain, leading...
SPORTS

