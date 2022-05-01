ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Limberlost Drive and First Avenue in Tucson on Saturday, April 30. The...

www.kold.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
KOLD-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes road near Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision that left roads closed and caused traffic delays. Pima County sheriff’s deputies cais the wreck took place in the 2600 block of South Kinney Road, which will be closed between the Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road at the rifle range.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

DPS names 3 killed in crash during human smuggling pursuit in Pinal County

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The three men killed in an SUV head-on crash on Interstate 10 last week have been identified. On April 21, Kevin Avila, 18, was driving an SUV on I-10 westbound carrying eight people when an officer tried to stop him near Eloy. He sped away into the dirt median, rolled the vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Two people died at the crash site, and several were taken to Tucson and Phoenix hospitals, where one person later died.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
12 News

Driver dies after having medical emergency, crashing into asphalt in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A person is dead after officials said they crashed their vehicle after having a medical emergency while driving in Cottonwood Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Cottonwood Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the State Route 260. Investigators found the vehicle had drove off the road and collided with multiple guard rails before crashing into a large pile of asphalt.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Avenue#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Tpd#Kold News 13
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
AZFamily

Police stop car with grappler device, suspect to be booked

A Las Vegas shooting survivor who lives in San tan Valley got a surprise on Friday when she met the first blood donor who helped save her life. “I am so thankful and grateful that I’m standing here in front of you to thank you,” said Jovanna Calzadillas. “Keep doing what you’re doing and fight for people like.”
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have arrested a man who is believed to have shot and killed a teen girl and a young woman in Casa Grande. Casa Grande police say detectives received numerous tips from the community and learned during their investigation that a 2006 Chrysler 300 was used as the getaway vehicle after the shooting Sunday night. Police say that Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, was believed to be using the Chrysler 300 and was at the scene the night of the shooting. Santistevan reportedly left Arizona after the shooting and went to Pflugerville, Texas. The shooting left 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota dead.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy