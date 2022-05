Warriors: -340 After opening the series as about +210 underdogs, the Grizzlies losing home court advantage has cost them a few cents as the series flips back to Golden State this weekend. Despite the series being even at 1 a piece, the Grizz has held tough, losing Game 1 by 1 and taking Game 2. We are sure to see a better shooting game from the Warriors at home, Dubs shot 7-of-38 on Tuesday, but Memphis has proven they can hang in this series.

