Dallas, TX

One Dead After Shooting at DART Cedars Station

By David Goins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDART police say it is looking for three people in connection with a murder at one of its Dallas train stations. It happened late Saturday at the...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 2

KSLA

Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another. Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.
TEXARKANA, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
#Shooting#Cedars#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson arrested, charged with assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wildlife Agents Take Down Coyote in White Rock Lake Area Day After Attack

A coyote that matches the description of the animal sought in the attack of a 2-year-old boy this week in Lake Highlands has been shot and killed, officials say. Dallas Animal Services confirmed a coyote was shot by crews with the United States Department of Agriculture Wednesday evening in a residential area near White Rock Lake.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The incident occurred on Prospect Street, near the cross streets of Morehead Avenue and Centenary Boulevard. Officials say a man was sitting in a black SUV, when another man fired...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS DFW

Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
BROCK, TX

