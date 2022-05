The Wethersfield High boy’ lacrosse team came in ready to play a tough, physical game against rival E.O Smith Tuesday. That’s just what they got. In a chippy but competitive game, Matthew Ruck led the way with eight goals and Wethersfield walked away with a 16-8 victory over the Panthers. The Eagles improve to 6-2, while E.O Smith falls to 7-2. The Panthers got on the board early with two ...

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO