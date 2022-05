A victim of serial killer Kieth Hunter Jesperson has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was found near a California highway.On Monday, Clara County authorities said the body of Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, was the woman found in 1993 on California State Route 152.She was known only as “Blue Pacheco” because of the colour of her clothing, authorities said, but was only recently identified with the help of DNA technology.Jesperson, who was known as the “Happy Face Killer” because of his smiley drawings to local newspapers, confessed to killing a woman on the same highway along with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO