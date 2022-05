The Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team notched a 10-3 win at New Hartford Tuesday and has now won all three Tri-Valley League games this season. Danielle D’Aiuto had a hat trick and two assists for RFA. Drew Kopek also had a hat trick. Alexandra Tapia had two goals and an assist. Alyssa Nardslico and Isabella Sanzone each added a goal.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO