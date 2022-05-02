ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Rain arrives overnight in Connecticut; lingers into morning commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3m46_0fPzs63R00

This week will be unsettled with on-and-off rain, but there will be some bright spots. Temperatures will be more seasonable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pk1vB_0fPzs63R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTSzl_0fPzs63R00

Today's highs will be around 70 interior, but cooler near the coastlines.

Tonight, on and off showers, seasonable lows around 50.

Monday, on and off rain, with a cool East wind. Highs will be in the upper-50's.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60's.

Wednesday, more rain with highs in the  mid-60's.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-60's to low 70's.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs middle 60's.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy soaking rains into Saturday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain Friday into Saturday night with chilly, gusty winds expected for Mother's Day. Friday: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the morning, with showers arriving by midday and lasting through the evening. There will be periods of heavy rain. Highs near 61. Lows near 52.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy