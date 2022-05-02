Rain arrives overnight in Connecticut; lingers into morning commute

This week will be unsettled with on-and-off rain, but there will be some bright spots. Temperatures will be more seasonable.



Today's highs will be around 70 interior, but cooler near the coastlines.

Tonight, on and off showers, seasonable lows around 50.

Monday, on and off rain, with a cool East wind. Highs will be in the upper-50's.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60's.

Wednesday, more rain with highs in the mid-60's.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-60's to low 70's.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs middle 60's.