2 facing charges after 13-year-old shot inside Philadelphia home

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
Police arrested two people in connection with an apparent accidental shooting that left a 13-year-boy critically wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside a home on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street.

Police say the 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed by police to an area hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

Elijah Simmons, 19, and Caresa McFarland, 32, are now facing charges, including reckless endangerment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

