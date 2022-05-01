ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Loopback Analytics Collaborates with University of Michigan Health on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospitals and health systems, is thrilled to announce it is collaborating with University of Michigan Health to continue advancing their specialty pharmacy services. “University of Michigan Health...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Talent Planning: The Link Between Caregiver Well-being and the Patient Experience

Optimizing a healthcare organization’s staffing mix is rightly viewed as a way to boost efficiency and reduce costs. What may not be as immediately apparent is the connection between the efficient orchestration of talent and improvements in patient experience, satisfaction, and the quality of care they receive. Let’s examine...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Discordant American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification between anesthesiologists and surgeons and its correlation with adverse patient outcomes

The American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification (ASA) is used for communication of patient health status, risk scoring, benchmarking and financial claims. Prior studies using hypothetical scenarios have shown poor concordance of ASA classification among healthcare providers. There is a paucity of studies using clinical data, and of clinical factors or patient outcomes associated with discordant classification. The study aims to assess ASA classification concordance between surgeons and anesthesiologists, factors surrounding discordance and its impact on patient outcomes. This retrospective cohort study was conducted in a tertiary medical center on 46,284 consecutive patients undergoing elective surgery between January 2017 and December 2019. The ASA class showed moderate concordance (weighted Cohen's Îº 0.53) between surgeons and anesthesiologists. We found significant associations between discordant classification and patient comorbidities, age and race. Patients with discordant classification had a higher risk of 30-day mortality (odds ratio (OR) 2.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰1.52"“2.62, p"‰<"‰0.0001), 1-year mortality (OR 1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.38"“1.69, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and Intensive Care Unit admission"‰>"‰24Â h (OR 1.69, 95% CI"‰="‰1.47"“1.94, p"‰<"‰0.0001). Hence, there is a need for improved standardization of ASA scoring and cross-specialty review in ASA-discordant cases.
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How the discovery of an Alzheimer's tipping point could improve drug trials

Researchers have known for many years that Alzheimer's disease involves two proteins called amyloid beta and tau, and that interaction between them drives the spread of neurodegeneration. What hasn't been clear is where and how those interactions occur over time as disease progresses. In a study published April 19 in the journal Neuron, neurologist William Seeley, MD, and his colleagues at UC San Francisco and in South Korea identified two key moments in the natural history of the disease.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Data Analytics
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study suggests wearing dentures may affect a person's nutrition

Dentures may have a potentially negative impact on a person's overall nutrition, according to new research from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Dentistry. The research team leveraged electronic dental and health records to gain a better understanding of how oral health treatments affect individuals' overall health over time.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Wireless device to provide new options for colorectal cancer treatment

For those diagnosed with colorectal cancer, surgery has been the only option that offers a solution. Unfortunately, surgery is frequently complicated by disease recurrence at the site of the original cancer when microscopic cancer cells are left behind at the time of surgery. Chemotherapy is a treatment option that is often given in conjunction with surgery, although it can lead to toxic side effects.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Understanding swallowing difficulties after spine surgery can improve quality of life

Difficulty swallowing is one of the most common complications of anterior cervical spine surgery (ACSS). Investigators who evaluated possible risk and contributing factors report in Advances in Communication and Swallowing that although most difficulties resolve within two months, the perception of swallowing difficulty can persist for longer, but this does not always correlate with test results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research finds AI-enabled ECGs may identify patients at greater risk of stroke, cognitive decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because many patients are asymptomatic. Artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiography (ECG) was recently shown to identify the presence of brief episodes of atrial fibrillation,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Neuroimaging use in ischemic stroke examined for medicare patients

From 2012 to 2019, there were considerable increases in utilization of computed tomography (CT) angiography (CTA) and CT perfusion (CTP) among ischemic stroke patients, according to a study published online April 25 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. Jason J. Wang, Ph.D., from the Feinstein Institutes for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Current Publishing

How direct access to physical therapy and/or Occupational Therapy Works

Direct access to physical or occupational therapy means patients can be evaluated and treated by a licensed physical or occupational therapist without needing a health care provider’s referral. Direct access allows you to choose to see a physical and/or occupational therapist when you feel you need to seek treatment...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study shows Black infants at risk for poor birth outcomes across Minnesota

In Minnesota, babies of U.S.-born Black pregnant people suffer twice the rate of low-birth weight and other adverse birth issues as their white counterparts. University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) researchers recently examined the role structural racism plays in harmful birth outcome disparities and found it's an extensive problem statewide.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nature.com

Stroke in pediatric ECMO patients: analysis of the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database

The rates, outcomes, and long-term trends of stroke complicating the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) have been inconsistently reported. We compared the outcomes of pediatric ECMO patients with and without stroke and described the frequency trends between 2000 and 2017. Methods. Using the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database, pediatric...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical impact of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: a multicenter retrospective study

Yokohama Cooperative Study Group for Hematology (YACHT) Smoking is associated with a high risk for different diseases including respiratory tract infections in immunocompetent patients. However, data about the effects of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) are limited. Therefore, we retrospectively investigated 608 patients aged â‰¥20 years with hematological disorders who received their first allo-HSCT at our group of hospitals between 2000 and 2015, and evaluated the impact of cigarette smoking before allo-HSCT on clinical outcomes by dividing patients into two groups according to the Brinkman index (BI) (nonsmokers or light smokers [BI: 0"“500] and heavy smokers [BI:"‰â‰¥"‰500]). Multivariate analyses showed that heavy smoking was associated with a high 5-year cumulative incidence of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.73, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.15"“2.61, p"‰<"‰0.01). The 5-year overall survival (HR: 1.16, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.58, p"‰="‰0.33) and disease-free survival (HR: 1.12, 95% CI: 0.83"“1.52, p"‰="‰0.45) were similar between the two groups. Hence, cigarette smoking is correlated with cGVHD, although prospective studies must be conducted to further verify this result.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy