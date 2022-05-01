Loopback Analytics Collaborates with University of Michigan Health on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

The American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification (ASA) is used for communication of patient health status, risk scoring, benchmarking and financial claims. Prior studies using hypothetical scenarios have shown poor concordance of ASA classification among healthcare providers. There is a paucity of studies using clinical data, and of clinical factors or patient outcomes associated with discordant classification. The study aims to assess ASA classification concordance between surgeons and anesthesiologists, factors surrounding discordance and its impact on patient outcomes. This retrospective cohort study was conducted in a tertiary medical center on 46,284 consecutive patients undergoing elective surgery between January 2017 and December 2019. The ASA class showed moderate concordance (weighted Cohen's Îº 0.53) between surgeons and anesthesiologists. We found significant associations between discordant classification and patient comorbidities, age and race. Patients with discordant classification had a higher risk of 30-day mortality (odds ratio (OR) 2.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰1.52"“2.62, p"‰<"‰0.0001), 1-year mortality (OR 1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.38"“1.69, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and Intensive Care Unit admission"‰>"‰24Â h (OR 1.69, 95% CI"‰="‰1.47"“1.94, p"‰<"‰0.0001). Hence, there is a need for improved standardization of ASA scoring and cross-specialty review in ASA-discordant cases.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO