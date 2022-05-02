ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dean Smith already planning how to return relegated Norwich to Premier League

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZuW7_0fPzOuNM00

Norwich manager Dean Smith has insisted planning is well under way for a run at the Championship title race next season after Premier League relegation was confirmed by defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Canaries’ 2-0 loss, coupled with Burnley’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Watford, condemned Norwich to the drop after just one season in the top flight for the third time.

In the last three seasons Norwich have finished first in the Championship twice and bottom of the Premier League once, with another 20th place a distinct possibility as they sit one point behind Watford in 19th.

Although there was disappointment on Smith’s return to Villa Park there was no great surprise, and the 51-year-old said the club had been planning for either survival or relegation since the turn of the year.

“Part of the reason for coming here was for both: to try and keep us in the league but also if we did go down, I know the Championship and have taken a team out of there before,” said Smith, who brought Villa up via the play-offs in 2019.

The summer will give Smith the chance to put his own stamp on the Norwich squad, although he will hope to keep together a core of players who have already shown they are good enough to earn promotion.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I was looking forward to working with these players as well,” he said. “That’s why I feel responsible that we haven’t improved enough to stay in the league.

“There is certainly a lot to work with. There’s some really good players at this football club that can get better, they’ve just found the step to the Premier League a little bit hard.

“We know they are more than capable of playing at Championship level.”

Smith took over at Norwich in November. The Canaries began the season with only two points from 10 games, and though they won their 11th match, against Brentford, it would be Daniel Farke’s last match in charge.

From there, survival always looked like a long shot, and although he could not deliver it Smith said he believed his side had improved on his watch.

“I think we knew when we came back into the Premier League and had only two points after 10 games that it was going to be tough to stay up,” he said.

“There’s been moments when I feel we could have been better. You’ve got to win the games against the teams in and around you, losing at home to Brentford and Leeds away in quick succession was a big disappointment.

“Like most teams you don’t get much out of Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea so that’s why it looks a lopsided Premier League again with the top three getting a scary amount of points…

“I think we’ve made progress but not as quick as I’d liked.”

“We have to aspire to winning the league again like we have done in the last two seasons we were in the Championship. If we do that hopefully we can use the lessons of this season to do better.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea sale: Todd Boehly bid to be sent for Premier League and government approval

Todd Boehly’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea FC is now expected to be put forward for Premier League and government approval, the PA news agency understands.Roman Abramovich insisted in a statement on Thursday that he still has no plans to keep any of the proceeds from Chelsea’s sale, or seek to have any loans repaid.Fears were thought to have been raised in government earlier this week that Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich might renege on his plan to write off Chelsea’s £1.5billion debt.Abramovich expects that loan to be frozen on completion of Chelsea’s sale, with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly’s bid now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester to take positives from Conference League run

Brendan Rodgers urged Leicester to harness their pain after the Foxes’ Europa Conference League agony.Tammy Abraham’s header gave Roma a 1-0 win on Thursday and a 2-1 aggregate victory to set up a final with Feyenoord in Tirana later this month.The Foxes struggled all night at the Stadio Olimpico in a limp performance where they failed to do themselves justice in their first European semi-final.Defeat means European football is highly unlikely next season, with Leicester 11th in the Premier League and 10 points off the top seven, but manager Rodgers wants to build again.He said: “It’s a young team and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah wants Liverpool ‘revenge’ over Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is preparing for a “revenge” mission against Real Madrid when they meet in the Champions League final later this month.Salah, who was crowned the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year on Thursday night, was part of the Liverpool side beaten by Madrid in the 2018 final in Kyiv.The same two sides will face off in Paris on May 28 after Real’s remarkable comeback victory over Manchester City on Wednesday and Liverpool’s professional job in Villarreal the night before.Asked if he saw this next meeting as a revenge mission for four years ago, the Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europa Conference League: How does it work and what do winners get?

Uefa’s newest competition, the Europa Conference League, is reaching its conclusion.The tournament effectively serves as a third-tier European competition, behind the Champions League and Europa League.The Premier League’s sole representatives from the start of the Europa Conference League this season were Tottenham but they were knocked out and Leicester City dropped into the competition from the Europa League.Here’s everything you need to know about the new competition.What is it?The Europa Conference League marks an opportunity for more teams around Europe to play one another.It is essentially a third-tier European Competition, behind the Champions League and Europa League.How does it...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
The Independent

Tammy Abraham downs Leicester as Roma reach Europa Conference League final

Tammy Abraham broke Leicester hearts as Roma reached the Europa Conference League final.The England striker’s 27th goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico and booked a showdown with Feyenoord in Tirana.Jose Mourinho’s side progressed 2-1 on aggregate after last week’s semi-final first leg draw at the King Power Stadium.The Foxes fell short in their first European semi-final and there will be a lingering sense of regret they failed to seriously trouble Roma and never did themselves justice.The club have torn up the rule book after winning the Premier League and FA Cup in the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

£164m EuroMillions win would be more than Adele and Rashford fortunes combined

A single winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot could end up wealthier than Adele and Marcus Rashford combined.The £164 million prize would beat the singer’s £130 million and make the Manchester United star’s £16 million look like small change.The jackpot also far surpasses other Sunday Times rich list figures including fellow Premier League and England player Harry Kane’s £33 million fortune or Harry Styles’ £75 million.A single lucky ticketholder on Friday would immediately become the National Lottery’s second-biggest winner of all time and the 14th winner of more than £100 million.It would also be the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers reach Europa League final as John Lundstram seals dramatic win over RB Leipzig

Rangers won through to the Europa League final in sensational style with a 3-1 semi-final second-leg victory over RB Leipzig to dramatically emerge 3-2 winners on aggregate.Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, and in the biggest game at Ibrox for 50 years, Light Blues skipper James Tavernier levelled the tie in the 18th minute with a close-range finish.Amid a fever-pitch atmosphere, midfielder Glen Kamara drove in a terrific second from 20 yards just six minutes later and the Gers fans were in dreamland at the interval.France striker Christopher Nkunku brought Leipzig back into it when he levelled the...
UEFA
The Independent

Aaron Cresswell’s early red card sends West Ham to Europa League semi-final heartbreak at Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham’s European dream faded and died after the red mist descended during an acrimonious 1-0 Europa League semi-final defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt.Full-back Aaron Cresswell was sent off in the first half to leave the Hammers facing an uphill battle, and manager David Moyes was also ordered from the touchline late on after angrily kicking a ball back towards a ball kid.It was a sad end to an uplifting run to the last four of the Europa League, with West Ham beating sides from Croatia, Belgium, Austria, Spain and France to reach a first European semi-final since 1976.But, trailing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Canaries#Burnley
The Independent

Rangers reach Europa League final after edging out RB Leipzig in Ibrox thriller

Rangers won through to the Europa League final in sensational style with 3-1 semi-final second-leg victory over RB Leipzig to emerge 3-2 winners on aggregate.Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, and in the biggest game at Ibrox in 50 years, Light Blues skipper James Tavernier levelled the tie in the 18th minute with a close-range finish.Amid a fever-pitch atmosphere, midfielder Glen Kamara drove in a terrific second from 20 yards just six minutes later and the Gers fans were in dreamland at the interval.France striker Christopher Nkunku brought Leipzig back into it when he levelled the tie in...
UEFA
The Independent

Chris Kirchner close to Derby takeover after ‘most difficult’ business deal

Chris Kirchner says the deal to buy Derby has given him “a lot of sleepless nights” but is now close to completion.Kirchner spoke about his painstaking efforts to take control of the club after the EFL Board said it had been advised that a deal to take Derby out of administration was not far away.The Rams’ joint administrators last month named American software entrepreneur Kirchner as the preferred bidder for the club, who were recently relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.Preferred bidder Chris Kirchner spoke to RamsTV on Thursday evening to discuss the state of play as he looks to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Frankfurt vs West Ham LIVE: Europa League result, final score and reaction as Cresswell red card costs Hammers

Eintracht Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semi-final second leg to reach their first European final in 42 years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.In front of a deafening 48,000 crowd, Rafael Borre drilled in the winner for the hosts in the 26th minute, beating the English club for a second time following a 2-1 triumph in the first leg last week.West Ham, who played most of the game with 10 men after left back Aaron Cresswell was dismissed for a professional foul on Jens Petter Hauge in the 17th minute, were toothless throughout. Hammers manager David Moyes was also sent off in the 79th minute for angrily kicking a ball in a frustrating and scrappy end to West Ham’s European run this season.The Germans, who last reached a European final in 1980, will face Rangers on May 18 after the Scottish side knocked out RB Leipzig.Follow reaction from a crucial clash in Frankfurt below:
UEFA
The Independent

Alastair Cook scores 71st first-class century as Ben Stokes makes Durham return

Sir Alastair Cook made his 71st first-class century for Essex against Yorkshire on a day when new England captain Ben Stokes was in the Durham line-up at Worcestershire.Cook occupied the crease doggedly for his 107 from 268 balls, his third-wicket partnership of 174 with fellow left-hander Paul Walter guiding Essex to 234 for three in their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash at Chelmsford.Another of Cook’s captaincy successors, Joe Root, featured for the first time since resigning the England role.Root was deployed as one of seven bowlers as Yorkshire toiled to build on early successes that had left Essex...
BEN STOKES
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy