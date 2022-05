CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — A deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week is near to being fully contained, officials said Friday. Crews have 97% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Friday. That has led to fewer firefighters on the scene as management of the fire has reverted to Nebraska officials from a federal regional oversight team.

