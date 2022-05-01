Ford Season Ticket Member of the Match, April 30

For Garth Lagerwey, the flashbacks are unavoidable. Eleven years ago, the Seattle Sounders GM and president of soccer had a similar role with Real Salt Lake, and in 2011 the squad he put together was on the cusp of history. The final of that year's CONCACAF Champions League pitted RSL against Monterrey, and an 89th-minute goal from Javier Morales secured a 2-2 away draw and put Salt Lake in the driver's seat. Alas, it wasn't to be. RSL squandered some glorious chances in the return leg, while then-Chile international Humberto Suazo netted the game-winner in first-half stoppage time, pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO