Saratoga Springs, NY

Police investigate stabbing inside Saratoga Springs bar

By Emma Quinn
WRGB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a busy bar scene Saturday night. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The city's public safety commissioner says the stabbing happened inside Gaffney’s -- the bar...

cbs6albany.com

