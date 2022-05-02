Large fight causes chaos, sends shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall

A large fight caused chaos and sent shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Nassau County Police say the fight broke out in front of a Victoria's Secret.

Shoppers were seen running outside the mall in panic. Some shoppers hid inside stores.

Police are making it clear there wasshooting at the mall.

A 21-year-old man was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what sparked the fight.

No arrests have been made.

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

