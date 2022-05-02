Large fight causes chaos, sends shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall
A large fight caused chaos and sent shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall on Sunday afternoon. Nassau County Police say the fight broke out in front of a Victoria's Secret. Shoppers were seen running outside the mall in panic. Some shoppers hid inside stores. Police are making it clear there was no shooting at the mall. A 21-year-old man was hurt and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on what sparked the fight. No arrests have been made. ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.
