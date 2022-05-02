ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Large fight causes chaos, sends shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6rLU_0fPylbkH00

A large fight caused chaos and sent shoppers running at Roosevelt Field Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Nassau County Police say the fight broke out in front of a Victoria's Secret.

Shoppers were seen running outside the mall in panic. Some shoppers hid inside stores.

Police are making it clear there was no shooting at the mall.

A 21-year-old man was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what sparked the fight.

No arrests have been made.

