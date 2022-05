SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga community lost one of its own; Baseball associate head coach Danny Evans lost his battle with stage-four Melanoma cancer on April 24. "He was just an amazing human. He poured himself into every relationship that he had," Sarah Michaelson, Evans' family friend, said. "It's our time to give back and put ourselves into their family when they need us."

