Lake Mary, FL

Law Office of Mary Beth Kelly

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, all of us together have been introduced to, become educated about (and some of us have even experienced the wrath of) COVID-19 and its sickness and sorrows. It appears the pandemic is now becoming endemic. Although we cannot let our guard down, we may...

Florida Supreme Court has recently disciplined 13 attorneys

Leslie H. Smith, spokesperson for the Department of Lawyer Regulation of The Florida Bar informed local Historic City News reporters that the Florida Supreme Court has recently disciplined 13 attorneys, disbarring one, suspending seven, reprimanding four and revoking the licenses of one. Three attorneys were placed on probation. Attorneys suspended...
DeSantis vows to enact permitless carry law for Florida gun owners

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Friday that the state will have a “constitutional carry” law at some point before he leaves office. The measure would most likely allow Floridians to carry firearms without a permit or required safety training. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty...
Lake Mary, FL
Florida Government
DeSantis says ‘Constitutional Carry’ gun law is coming to Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised to push for a bill allowing Floridians to carry firearms even if they have not previously taken a training course. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”
Paying Rent is Hard Enough Without Discrimination; U.S. Government Issues Guidance

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued new guidance last week aimed at one of the most problematic practices leading to widespread errors in tenant background checks, the subject of a joint investigation by The Markup and The New York Times last year. Companies that match potential renters to public records, the agency said, should ensure that a renter’s name is not the only factor used to determine identity. Other information, such as a date of birth, Social Security number, or address should be used to corroborate the records, the CFPB advised. The tenant screening industry provides landlords with background checks on potential tenants—often a major factor in whether a prospective renter gets a home. The agency cited our findings, which revealed that these reports often contain inaccuracies, preventing those affected from securing housing or a job.
