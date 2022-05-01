ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Senior Health Network

Now in its 42nd year of serving Central Florida, Orlando Lutheran Towers continues to offer seniors a caring, active lifestyle through an innovative tier of accommodations and services. “We are a full-blown, continuing-care retirement community right in the heart of downtown Orlando,” says James Murphy, director of sales and...

Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
Orange County, FL
Health
Seminole, FL
Florida Health
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
Slate

Florida’s Law Punishing Disney Has a Billion-Dollar Problem

Last Friday, flanked by bemused children and supporters holding red, octagonal signs that read STOP WOKE, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the state’s Disney World district. For 55 years, Disney has run its own fiefdom south of Orlando, a “special district” in which the company effectively...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis insists Florida does not have a Disney problem

Hello and welcome to Friday. Spotlight — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wave of attention this week included a rock star welcome on Fox News Thursday night as well as a major write-up in The New York Times. This came on top of a raucous rally in Las Vegas, Nev., where the governor campaigned for longtime friend and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Alligator Drinks Box of Diet Coke Cans at Florida Couple’s Home

An alligator with a thirst for sodas drank a box full of Diet Coke cans at a garage in a Florida house recently. The homeowners were initially surprised after they caught the gator gulping on the soft drinks, which were supposed to be used for an upcoming birthday celebration. Uninvited...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘This crisis is only going to get worse’: Many struggling to find affordable housing in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With rising costs, it’s a struggle to find affordable housing. Home prices and rents are through the roof. “The most recent statistics here in metro Orlando, rent has gone up 38% year over year. A one-bedroom apartment on average is now costing a bit over $2,000,” said Catherine Steck McManus, with Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County. “We are truly trying to bring as many single family homes to the market that are affordable.”
The New York Times

Disney to Lose Special Tax Status in Florida Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Clash

FILE — People at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times) Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Florida’s capital. Each election cycle, the company gives generous campaign contributions to Florida candidates on both sides of the political aisle. Its theme park mega-resort near Orlando attracts around 50 million visitors a year, powering a Central Florida tourism economy that annually generates more than $5 billion in local and state tax revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Most Floridians have likely had COVID-19

Data: Center for Disease Control; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosNearly three in five Floridians probably had COVID-19, CDC data suggests.What's happening: More than 12 million people — 58.4% of Floridians — have antibodies that indicate a prior COVID-19 infection, per the data.Between the lines: The projection, which is based on blood tests taken in February, would mean that an estimated 5,840,439 Florida residents were infected with COVID as of mid-February of this year. The big picture: Florida's antibody rate is just above the national average of 57.7% of adults.The bottom line: The projection gives us some insight into how quickly COVID, particularly the Omicron variant, spread in our region — but the study says antibodies shouldn't be taken as protection from future infection.
FLORIDA STATE

