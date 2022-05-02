43 Landlords Who Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed On The Internet

1. This landlord who thought this ✨razzlin' dazzlin' roach✨ would be a cute lil' addition to the wall 😌:

2. This landlord who apparently sees no problem with poo poo water:

3. This landlord who GOT 👏 THEIR 👏 ELEVEN 👏 CENTS!!!!!!!! 👏

4. This landlord who "patched" the carpet, indeed:

5. This landlord who took their job very, very literally:

6. This landlord who gave a friendly heads up about ongoing building tours!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

7. This landlord who doesn't like chocolates or coffee, I guess:

8. This landlord with the most effective in-case-of-emergency plan:

9. This landlord who was clearly unaware of subsection 4042(c) of The CARES Act 😌💅✨:

I’ve reached a new level of Karen with my landlord this morning. @cat_hathaway 03:29 PM - 01 Apr 2020

10. This landlord who, simply put , is a bad person:

11. This landlord who valued their tenants' safety above all else 😌 🙏 :

Discovered tonight that the carbon monixide alarm in our apartment hasn’t had a battery for the entire time we’ve lived here and that it was ‘plugged in’ to two slits my landlord had carved in the wall. @safrazie 05:59 AM - 09 Aug 2020

12. The landlord who "installed" these (quite honestly inspiring) lamps:

13. This landlord who responded to complaints of a dead rodent smell like so:

14. This landlord who technically didn't lie:

15. This landlord who had a weird flex, but OK:

16. This landlord who simply did what had to be done 😌:

17. This landlord who left :) a :) hose!!! :)

18. Mike the Landlord™ who kept his message clear and concise:

19. This landlord who made — I'd say — an extremely ✨unreasonable✨ request:

20. This landlord who, ya know, thought their tenant was a GOVERNMENT AGENT and then did THIS?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?

21. This landlord who allowed this electrical situation to go on:

22. This landlord who got their tenant a new gas oven, but just wasn't in the mood to install it:

23. This landlord who PLANTED A SURVEILLANCE CAMERA?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

24. This landlord who literally reached out to a landlord Facebook group for advice on how to scam people out of their security deposit??!??!?!!!!

25. This landlord who TURNED OFF THE HEAT DURING WINTER IN MINNESOTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

26. This landlord who is either the best or the worst, solely depending on how you feel about Star Wars :

27. This landlord who banned cooking in kitchens, naturally:

28. This landlord who painted up the place REEEEEEEEAL nice:

29. This landlord who, to quote Smash Mouth, "ain't the sharpest tool in the shed":

30. This landlord who made a tiny lil' oopsie!!!

31. This landlord who tried to justify raising rent with THE LITERAL BIBLE.......?!??!!!

32. This *air quotes* BIG FINANCIAL HELP *air quotes*:

33. This landlord who ✨spruced things up✨!!!!!!!!!

34. This landlord who is absolutely DONE with trying to outsmart ants:

Told my landlord we had ants and he said “We cannot kill them. We can not outsmart them. They have been here longer than us. They will find a way.” @GraceGFreud 02:43 PM - 22 Jul 2021

35. This "Cookie Monster" by day, landlord by night 😏:

why did my landlord text me this to inform me he ate four of my chip ahoy cookies without permission while i am not home @fagtheworld 02:06 AM - 24 May 2021

36. This landlord who did not ✨remove✨ spiders, but simply ✨painted over them✨:

37. This landlord who is preeeeetty anti-Planet Fitness at this point:

38. This landlord who ignored the issue until there was undeniable proof:

39. This landlord who saw regulating room temperature as a privilege few have earned:

Welcome to renting in London! My landlord has just put our thermostat in a cage. @alexmilsom 04:23 PM - 02 Nov 2019

40. This landlord who was adamant in their "no pets" stance:

41. This landlord who overlooked a lil' sumtin'-sumtin':

42. This landlord who isn't exactly known for their handy skills:

43. And lastly, I leave you with this possible solution to landlord problems: