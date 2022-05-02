43 Landlords Who Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed On The Internet
1. This landlord who thought this ✨razzlin' dazzlin' roach✨ would be a cute lil' addition to the wall 😌:
Landlords- please don’t paint over cockroaches. from pics
2. This landlord who apparently sees no problem with poo poo water:
Our landlord keeps saying there's nothing wrong with our shower.. from mildlyinfuriating
3. This landlord who GOT 👏 THEIR 👏 ELEVEN 👏 CENTS!!!!!!!! 👏
4. This landlord who "patched" the carpet, indeed:
Just moved into a new home and found where the landlord patched the carpet. from mildlyinfuriating
5. This landlord who took their job very, very literally:
I had to finish my landlords job. from funny
6. This landlord who gave a friendly heads up about ongoing building tours!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Landlord left a note saying that we need to be prepared for tours from 8:00AM-8:00PM for two weeks. from funny
7. This landlord who doesn't like chocolates or coffee, I guess:
8. This landlord with the most effective in-case-of-emergency plan:
My Landlord is super serious about fire safety. from pics
9. This landlord who was clearly unaware of subsection 4042(c) of The CARES Act 😌💅✨:
10. This landlord who, simply put , is a bad person:
11. This landlord who valued their tenants' safety above all else 😌 🙏 :
12. The landlord who "installed" these (quite honestly inspiring) lamps:
This is how the landlord fixed the leaky ceiling. from funny
13. This landlord who responded to complaints of a dead rodent smell like so:
A rodent died under our sunroom this winter and stunk up the house. This was my landlord's answer to fixing the smell... from WTF
14. This landlord who technically didn't lie:
Landlord said neighbors are quiet.. from Wellthatsucks
15. This landlord who had a weird flex, but OK:
This is my landlords response to a simple text. No previous convo nothing what you see is what you get. from iamverysmart
16. This landlord who simply did what had to be done 😌:
Called my landlord because when the furnace kicks on it makes the house shake. This is how they fixed it. House still shakes. from WTF
17. This landlord who left :) a :) hose!!! :)
Moved into a new house. Landlord said water the lawn, we left you a hose. from Wellthatsucks
18. Mike the Landlord™ who kept his message clear and concise:
Found this note in my mailbox from my landlord today. Too awesome not to share! from pics
19. This landlord who made — I'd say — an extremely ✨unreasonable✨ request:
20. This landlord who, ya know, thought their tenant was a GOVERNMENT AGENT and then did THIS?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?
Landlord thought i was a government agent and decided to lock me out to do this. RIP 3080 FE from pcmasterrace
21. This landlord who allowed this electrical situation to go on:
22. This landlord who got their tenant a new gas oven, but just wasn't in the mood to install it:
Landlord ordered a new gas oven to replace the old broken one. He only paid to have it dropped off. He is very shocked that I’m not happy. from Wellthatsucks
23. This landlord who PLANTED A SURVEILLANCE CAMERA?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
My landlord pretended to do do work the flat but ended up installing this 360° wifi surveillance camera which also records audio without telling me about it. from trashy
24. This landlord who literally reached out to a landlord Facebook group for advice on how to scam people out of their security deposit??!??!?!!!!
Landlord finding any reason not to give a security deposit back from trashy
25. This landlord who TURNED OFF THE HEAT DURING WINTER IN MINNESOTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Landlord decided to turn down the heat today in my MN apartment as it reached -40°. But the idiot must have forgotten he pays my electric and doesn't realize that I value my comfort over safety or energy conservation. from funny
26. This landlord who is either the best or the worst, solely depending on how you feel about Star Wars :
When I told my landlord my shower head was leaking, he said he was going to hook me up. This is what I came home to. from pics
27. This landlord who banned cooking in kitchens, naturally:
28. This landlord who painted up the place REEEEEEEEAL nice:
29. This landlord who, to quote Smash Mouth, "ain't the sharpest tool in the shed":
Landlord would like picture proof the hot water isn’t working from LandlordLove
30. This landlord who made a tiny lil' oopsie!!!
After a grueling day at work without food where I had to wait 4 hours for a sample to arrive which got canceled, I come home at 7pm to find all my shit in garbage bags cause the cleaners my landlord sent cleared the wrong apartment. from Wellthatsucks
31. This landlord who tried to justify raising rent with THE LITERAL BIBLE.......?!??!!!
32. This *air quotes* BIG FINANCIAL HELP *air quotes*:
Mao, please blind react to this leech moment from LandlordLove
33. This landlord who ✨spruced things up✨!!!!!!!!!
I told my landlord that the storage room smelled funky. Today, I found this... from WTF
34. This landlord who is absolutely DONE with trying to outsmart ants:
35. This "Cookie Monster" by day, landlord by night 😏:
36. This landlord who did not ✨remove✨ spiders, but simply ✨painted over them✨:
How my landlord handled a nest of spiders in the closet of the apartment I used to rent from LandlordLove
37. This landlord who is preeeeetty anti-Planet Fitness at this point:
landlord blocks Planet Fitness from pics
38. This landlord who ignored the issue until there was undeniable proof:
I've been arguing with my landlord about water seeping into my apartment for 2 months now. Found this little guy today. from WTF
39. This landlord who saw regulating room temperature as a privilege few have earned:
40. This landlord who was adamant in their "no pets" stance:
NYC landlords like... from LandlordLove
41. This landlord who overlooked a lil' sumtin'-sumtin':
My landlord sprayed painted this tree guard and the wind blew the paint onto this persons dodge from Wellthatsucks
42. This landlord who isn't exactly known for their handy skills:
Asked landlord to fix our shower handle. Wouldn't exactly call this "fixed." from pics
Comments / 0