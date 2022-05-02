ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43 Landlords Who Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed On The Internet

By Syd Robinson
 4 days ago

1. This landlord who thought this ✨razzlin' dazzlin' roach✨ would be a cute lil' addition to the wall 😌:

Landlords- please don’t paint over cockroaches. from pics

2. This landlord who apparently sees no problem with poo poo water:

Our landlord keeps saying there's nothing wrong with our shower.. from mildlyinfuriating

3. This landlord who GOT 👏 THEIR 👏 ELEVEN 👏 CENTS!!!!!!!! 👏

landlords really dont deserve rights

@memehoer 10:50 PM - 21 Jul 2020

4. This landlord who "patched" the carpet, indeed:

Just moved into a new home and found where the landlord patched the carpet. from mildlyinfuriating

5. This landlord who took their job very, very literally:

I had to finish my landlords job. from funny

6. This landlord who gave a friendly heads up about ongoing building tours!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Landlord left a note saying that we need to be prepared for tours from 8:00AM-8:00PM for two weeks. from funny

7. This landlord who doesn't like chocolates or coffee, I guess:

Remembering when I moved out my first studio flat and I left a box of chocolates and some nice coffee on the side as a gift to the building manager and got charged £20 for the removal of leftover personal belongings

@becca__lr 12:41 PM - 14 Oct 2021

8. This landlord with the most effective in-case-of-emergency plan:

My Landlord is super serious about fire safety. from pics

9. This landlord who was clearly unaware of subsection 4042(c) of The CARES Act 😌💅✨:

I’ve reached a new level of Karen with my landlord this morning.

@cat_hathaway 03:29 PM - 01 Apr 2020

10. This landlord who, simply put , is a bad person:

landlords are some of worst ppl to ever exist

@BRBRASTREISAND 08:04 PM - 08 Dec 2020

11. This landlord who valued their tenants' safety above all else 😌 🙏 :

Discovered tonight that the carbon monixide alarm in our apartment hasn’t had a battery for the entire time we’ve lived here and that it was ‘plugged in’ to two slits my landlord had carved in the wall.

@safrazie 05:59 AM - 09 Aug 2020

12. The landlord who "installed" these (quite honestly inspiring) lamps:

This is how the landlord fixed the leaky ceiling. from funny

13. This landlord who responded to complaints of a dead rodent smell like so:

A rodent died under our sunroom this winter and stunk up the house. This was my landlord's answer to fixing the smell... from WTF

14. This landlord who technically didn't lie:

Landlord said neighbors are quiet.. from Wellthatsucks

15. This landlord who had a weird flex, but OK:

This is my landlords response to a simple text. No previous convo nothing what you see is what you get. from iamverysmart

16. This landlord who simply did what had to be done 😌:

Called my landlord because when the furnace kicks on it makes the house shake. This is how they fixed it. House still shakes. from WTF

17. This landlord who left :) a :) hose!!! :)

Moved into a new house. Landlord said water the lawn, we left you a hose. from Wellthatsucks

18. Mike the Landlord™ who kept his message clear and concise:

Found this note in my mailbox from my landlord today. Too awesome not to share! from pics

19. This landlord who made — I'd say — an extremely ✨unreasonable✨ request:

Goodness gracious

@JeongPark52 06:48 PM - 15 Mar 2022

20. This landlord who, ya know, thought their tenant was a GOVERNMENT AGENT and then did THIS?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?

Landlord thought i was a government agent and decided to lock me out to do this. RIP 3080 FE from pcmasterrace

21. This landlord who allowed this electrical situation to go on:

NYC LANDLORDS: It’s not that bad in the apartment.THE NOT THAT BAD APARTMENT:

@Snow_Blacck 03:23 PM - 04 Nov 2021

22. This landlord who got their tenant a new gas oven, but just wasn't in the mood to install it:

Landlord ordered a new gas oven to replace the old broken one. He only paid to have it dropped off. He is very shocked that I’m not happy. from Wellthatsucks

23. This landlord who PLANTED A SURVEILLANCE CAMERA?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

My landlord pretended to do do work the flat but ended up installing this 360° wifi surveillance camera which also records audio without telling me about it. from trashy

24. This landlord who literally reached out to a landlord Facebook group for advice on how to scam people out of their security deposit??!??!?!!!!

Landlord finding any reason not to give a security deposit back from trashy

25. This landlord who TURNED OFF THE HEAT DURING WINTER IN MINNESOTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Landlord decided to turn down the heat today in my MN apartment as it reached -40°. But the idiot must have forgotten he pays my electric and doesn't realize that I value my comfort over safety or energy conservation. from funny

26. This landlord who is either the best or the worst, solely depending on how you feel about Star Wars :

When I told my landlord my shower head was leaking, he said he was going to hook me up. This is what I came home to. from pics

27. This landlord who banned cooking in kitchens, naturally:

Message from a landlord; don't cook meals in the kitchen

@FensterDJ 08:25 AM - 09 May 2021

28. This landlord who painted up the place REEEEEEEEAL nice:

yes id like the landlord special please

@seanslimed 05:30 AM - 14 Feb 2021

29. This landlord who, to quote Smash Mouth, "ain't the sharpest tool in the shed":

Landlord would like picture proof the hot water isn’t working from LandlordLove

30. This landlord who made a tiny lil' oopsie!!!

After a grueling day at work without food where I had to wait 4 hours for a sample to arrive which got canceled, I come home at 7pm to find all my shit in garbage bags cause the cleaners my landlord sent cleared the wrong apartment. from Wellthatsucks

31. This landlord who tried to justify raising rent with THE LITERAL BIBLE.......?!??!!!

DID MY LANDLORD JUST TRY TO USE THE BIBLE TO RAISE MY RENT…LMAOOOO

@rachelbelllll 06:17 PM - 22 Aug 2019

32. This *air quotes* BIG FINANCIAL HELP *air quotes*:

Mao, please blind react to this leech moment from LandlordLove

33. This landlord who ✨spruced things up✨!!!!!!!!!

I told my landlord that the storage room smelled funky. Today, I found this... from WTF

34. This landlord who is absolutely DONE with trying to outsmart ants:

Told my landlord we had ants and he said “We cannot kill them. We can not outsmart them. They have been here longer than us. They will find a way.”

@GraceGFreud 02:43 PM - 22 Jul 2021

35. This "Cookie Monster" by day, landlord by night 😏:

why did my landlord text me this to inform me he ate four of my chip ahoy cookies without permission while i am not home

@fagtheworld 02:06 AM - 24 May 2021

36. This landlord who did not ✨remove✨ spiders, but simply ✨painted over them✨:

How my landlord handled a nest of spiders in the closet of the apartment I used to rent from LandlordLove

37. This landlord who is preeeeetty anti-Planet Fitness at this point:

landlord blocks Planet Fitness from pics

38. This landlord who ignored the issue until there was undeniable proof:

I've been arguing with my landlord about water seeping into my apartment for 2 months now. Found this little guy today. from WTF

39. This landlord who saw regulating room temperature as a privilege few have earned:

Welcome to renting in London! My landlord has just put our thermostat in a cage.

@alexmilsom 04:23 PM - 02 Nov 2019

40. This landlord who was adamant in their "no pets" stance:

NYC landlords like... from LandlordLove

41. This landlord who overlooked a lil' sumtin'-sumtin':

My landlord sprayed painted this tree guard and the wind blew the paint onto this persons dodge from Wellthatsucks

42. This landlord who isn't exactly known for their handy skills:

Asked landlord to fix our shower handle. Wouldn't exactly call this "fixed." from pics

43. And lastly, I leave you with this possible solution to landlord problems:

Landlords be like “it’s an old building” alright then I’ll pay old rent, here’s 20 bucks it’s a fortune

@EternalDago 06:33 PM - 04 Aug 2020

