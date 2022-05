The North Augusta boys' golf team has been waiting all year to check some items off of their to-do list. The latest came Monday, and with it came some sweet revenge. The Yellow Jackets won the Region 5-AAAA championship at The Aiken Golf Club by 13 shots over South Aiken, continuing a strong stretch of play that gives them more momentum heading into the Lower State qualifier and state championship tournament.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO