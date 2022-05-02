Human skull found near pond in Amity Township, police say

A human skull was found in a pond on Saturday in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to police.

The discovery was made in a retention pond near a residence on Pine Lane in Amity Township.

The remains have not been identified.

Amity Township Police Chief Jeffery Smith said that authorities are investigating to see if the remains can be tied to any cold cases.

"Keystone Water Rescue (Boyertown) along with the Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue Team assisted with a search of the general area. Also assisting were the Berks County Coroner's Office, Berks County Detectives, Amity Fire/Rescue, and Monarch Fire Police," the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amity Township Police Department.