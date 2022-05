SOUDERTON, Pa. — One of the real success stories of this year’s high school softball season, Bensalem picked up a huge win when it won at Souderton, 2-1, on Monday. Huge because Souderton is one of the top teams in the Suburban One League. Huge because now with a record of 9-6 Bensalem is well on its way to securing a repeat trip to the district playoffs.

SOUDERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO