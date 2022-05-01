ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five Things We Learned: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola's men made it four wins on the trot with a convincing win against tough opposition as goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho took the Premier League champions back to the top of the pile after Liverpool secured a narrow win away at Newcastle on Saturday...

www.yardbarker.com

ESPN

Manchester United beat Brentford to bolster spot in Europa League

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 on a rainy Monday night at Old Trafford with Portugal internationals Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring to keep their team in sixth place in the Premier League. Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely...
MLS
Daily Mail

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now. The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday's game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years. But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line flattered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession. "There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Roofe, Rangers, Leipzig, Mowbray, Hibs, Celtic, Hart, Clark

Kemar Roofe is winning his battle to be fit for Rangers' Europa League semi-final second leg against Leipzig, with the German side leading the tie 1-0. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls on the club's support to create a memorable night against Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday. (Record) Leipzig...
SOCCER
ESPN

Luis Diaz's drive and Jurgen Klopp's boldness keep Liverpool's Quadruple in play with Champions League final spot

VILLARREAL, Spain -- Liverpool march on in their pursuit of the Quadruple. Though they can now prepare for a 10th Champions League final later this month, against either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris, it required another display of the club's incredible resilience in European competition on Tuesday to seal a 3-2 win against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn't been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Late Clarets fightback leaves Watford on brink

Before Saturday, the only side in the top four tiers of English football to have lost more than 10 consecutive home league games were Rochdale, who suffered 14 straight defeats in Division Three North between 1931 and 1932. Watford’s loss to Burnley was their 11th in a row on home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Real Madrid vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Manchester City will hope to reach a second consecutive Champions League final as they take on Real Madrid.Pep Guardiola’s side lead 4-3 after a brilliant first leg at the Etihad Stadium in which both sides struggled to contain the offensive strength of their opposition.Karim Benzema added two more to his tally in a remarkable individual season and may again need to be influential.Both sides secured 4-0 league wins at the weekend - Real Madrid’s victory confirmed their La Liga title, while Manchester City’s kept them ahead of Liverpool in a harder-fought Premier League race.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Close Out Season With 2-1 Loss To Lewes FC

The Liverpool FC Women’s side suited up for the last time this season, away to Lewes FC. The title had been won, the trophy lifted in front of their fans, so for Liverpool, this was an opportunity to provide an opportunity for some of the exciting young talents and reserve players who had not seen much game time this season.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo made them look 'like a small club' as he compares the switch to Everton bringing back Wayne Rooney 'just to lift the fans'

Jamie Carragher has again criticised Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - saying the transfer made the Red Devils look like 'a small club'. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed the transfer was 'just to lift the fans' like when Wayne Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton from United and questioned whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag will want Ronaldo on the books.
PREMIER LEAGUE

