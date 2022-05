Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his players he wanted Spain to see his ‘mentality monsters’ in their Champions League semi-final second leg and was relieved they eventually made an appearance.The Reds boss’ intention was for his players to come out of the blocks and consolidate their 2-0 first-leg lead over Villarreal to ensure passage to a third final in five seasons.What actually happened was they had to prove their ability to react to adversity after the advantage was wiped out by debut goals in the competition from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.The introduction of winger Luis Diaz at half-time and...

