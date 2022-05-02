Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.

Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible as well.

Timing will be late Wednesday afternoon and into the late evening hours.

UPDATE: Monday, May 2, 2022, at 9:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties: Archer, Clay and Wichita until 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:47 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Archer, Clay, Jack, Montague, and Wichita until 2 a.m.

Portions of Clay County is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:22 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Comanche, Cotton and Stephens county until 8:30 p.m.

Our storm chaser Kyle Guthrie is in Oklahoma.

UPDATE: Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Texoma until 10:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Counties under a Tornado Watch include Cotton, Comanche, Jefferson and Stephens Counties in Oklahoma.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said areas north of the Red River are at a slight risk for severe weather with a marginal severe weather risk south of the Red River.

Bohling said the main concerns related to the storms moving across the northern part of Texoma include large hail and strong wind gusts.

There is some concern for tornadoes when storms initially reach our northern counties, but the risk should lessen as the storms move south.

Storms will arrive in the northern portions of the area around 8-9pm and will move south-southeast mainly across the slight risk areas, but some storms could reach the marginal risk areas as well.

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Severe thunderstorms are possible across Texoma as we begin the month of May.

A slight risk for severe weather across most of the area is expected Sunday evening, with strong wind gusts and large to very large hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

The timing for weather is expected to be from around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Severe weather outlook, Sunday, May 1

With the way Sunday’s storms are setting in, rain chances may have dropped for parts of the area.

The weather on Monday is dependent on how the environment sets up after storms come through Sunday night. Usually, that weakens the chances for the environment to “recover” in a way for storms to occur, and models have it recovering.

Models aren’t always right, but models have it recovering at the time of writing. Our weather team will reevaluate Monday morning, but threats are expected in the north part of Texoma. Any storms that do initiate and develop in the region could be capable of wind, hail and tornados.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) put an Enhanced Risk on their extended outlook for parts of the area on Wednesday, May 4. It’s not a perfect setup for severe weather, but it’s the closest the area’s seen in some time.

The area of the Enhanced Risk could shift more to the east by Wednesday, but it’s too soon to predict that likelihood.

Monday, May 2, weather outlook

Wednesday, May 4, weather outlook

