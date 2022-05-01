Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro are in full playoff mode. Will and Clay dive into the second round series featuring the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, and they also discuss the opening round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, with analysis, previews and predictions!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO