Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a...www.wralsportsfan.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a...www.wralsportsfan.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0