Orlando, FL

Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Click10.com

Miami Sports Pod: Heat and Panthers playoff preview, analysis and predictions

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro are in full playoff mode. Will and Clay dive into the second round series featuring the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, and they also discuss the opening round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, with analysis, previews and predictions!
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

