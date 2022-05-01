ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

After a point-per-game season, Laine wants even more with Blue Jackets

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the NHL's top scorers is happy about his season but says there's even more to come. One year ago, Patrik Laine spoke two days after the Blue Jackets season ended and could only talk about the disappointment of a tough season. "I'm not going to make any...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Lafleur remembered for 'deep humanity' at funeral for Canadiens legend

MONTREAL -- Guy Lafleur was remembered by his peers, praised by politicians and loved by the people who witnessed, or watched or heard broadcasts of, his funeral Mass held Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens legend died of cancer at the age of 70 on April 22. "His impact touched three generations...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Whitehall, OH
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Mike Yeo of Scarborough, Ontario and general manager Chuck Fletcher of Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday. The Flyers had a poor 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season as they finished dead last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25 wins, 46 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 61 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Kirill Marchenko
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Colorado

Ekholm, Hynes Talk Game 1 Following Morning Skate in Denver. The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. In just a few short hours, the puck will drop for Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche in Denver to start what could end up being a remarkable two-month journey.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Drama Behind Scenes With Jets Is a Bigger Problem Than Most Realize

According to Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press , Mark Scheifele’s comments in his post-season media avail might just be the tip of the iceberg that is heading straight towards the Winnipeg Jets organization. Suggesting GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was given a new three-year extension to clean up his own mess, Scheifele might be one of many who are looking for a change. The only difference between him and his teammates is that he’s simply the only player to voice his frustrations publicly.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbj
Yardbarker

Fletcher: Flyers Looking For New Coach, Plan To Lean On Youth

At his season-ending press conference, Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed the club is looking for a new coach for next season. “We’re in the business of winning. When you don’t win, then there’s pressure.”. That’s how Chuck Fletcher summed up his outlook as the Philadelphia Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
NHL
NHL

CBJ Foundation donates $250,000 to Whitehall's new street hockey rink

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced tonight that it is donating $250,000 to the City of Whitehall to fund the build of a community street hockey rink. The announcement was made during the Foundation's annual fundraising event, The CannonBall. The project is set to break ground in early-summer and is expected to be complete by fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 1 of Western First Round

Oettinger making first playoff start for Dallas; top line's play key for Calgary. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will play each other for the second time in the past three postseasons when they begin their Western Conference First Round series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
France
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Extending Kevin Cheveldayoff made sense for Jets

On May 2, many fans woke up to the news that Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had received a three-year contract extension. Reading that headline shocked my system before my morning coffee could. I was annoyed, to say the least. Considering the Jets missed the playoffs, their locker-room chemistry...
NHL
NHL

Morin Motivated to Remain in Hockey

He didn't get to do it nearly as many years or for as many games as he hoped, but Samuel Morin is grateful that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing in the National Hockey League. It took a little time to process the grief of realizing that his active playing career was over at age 26 due to a series of serious knee injuries that included two right ACL tears and a torn meniscus.
NHL
NHL

Buffalo Sabres May 2022 Teacher of the Month

I’ve been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student’s eyes the moment they truly understand something. I’ve also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Predators were 'a little paralyzed' in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are good. They're so good that, back on March 15, Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he wouldn't want to be the wild-card team playing them in the first round because it would be "a waste of eight days." But that's not the only reason...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy