Structure fire in Lower Price Hill, damages estimated at $114,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio’s largest police force is now accepting in-state transfers of police officers. That could lead to the loss of some local officers. “We, like every other city across the nation, have challenges in regards to recruiting. It's been a difficult couple of years for law enforcement, to say the least,” said Elaine Bryant, Chief of Police at the Columbus Division of Police. “We are in the situation where we are losing several officers, and we thought it would be a great idea to be able to expand our horizons. Many people with different backgrounds, different walks of life to be able to join the department, add to the diversity that's already here in the City of Columbus.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO