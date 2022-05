The 2022 NFL draft wrapped up Saturday, and perhaps the most relevant thing to happen was a quarterback being taken with the last pick, a spot dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant." Because after a 2021 draft in which QBs went 1-2-3 as well as 11th and 15th, talent evaluators obviously thought this class of signal-callers wasn't worth much. Only one went in the first two rounds, and the fifth QB wasn't taken until near the end of the fourth round. That meant steep falls for Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO