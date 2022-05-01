ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDSU Baseball Doubleheader at South Dakota State Canceled

NDSU Bison Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, S.D. – The Sunday afternoon doubleheader between North Dakota State...

gobison.com

Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Augustana baseball finishes off sweep of USF

The Augustana baseball team defeated the Sioux Falls Cougars on Monday 12-2 in seven innings. The win gave Augustana the sweep over the opponent just a few blocks from the AU campus. The Vikings are now 39-7-1 overall and 29-4 in NSIC play. Sioux Falls drops to 24-24 overall and 16-17 in the conference.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Junior Football season registration open

The love of the game of football doesn’t end when you leave Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin or with one more loss by the Minnesota Vikings. See what I did there? Packer fans will appreciate it. But seriously now, once the love of the game is instilled in kids, whether they’re in the stands or on the field, most can’t wait to start playing the game. Brent Hubers is the Communications Manager and JJ Kieso is the president with South Dakota Junior Football. They stopped by to tells us how Sioux Falls area youth can get more involved in the game. And don’t make the mistake of thinking this is just for the boys, because they’ve got some very exciting news for the girls who want to play, too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX 21 Online

UMD Baseball Sweeps Southwest Minnesota State in Home Finale

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team would score seven runs in third inning to get the win over Southwest Minnesota State 10-7 Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium. And in Game 2, the Bulldogs knocked off the Mustangs 8-6 to sweep the doubleheader.
DULUTH, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
#Mayville State
KEYC

No. 16 Minnesota State sweeps Minot State in season finale

MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State. The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND

Despite split Vikings claim NSIC Softball title

It was a range of emotions on Monday as the Augustana softball team clinched the 2022 NSIC Championship but also saw a pair of the nation’s longest streaks end in a split with St. Cloud State. After topping SCSU 3-2 in game one, the Vikings fell in game two, 8-1.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Baseball: BSC sweeps doubleheader, UMary falls at home and St. Mary’s beats Williston

Baseball teams were busy on the diamond on Monday at both the college and high school level. College Scores:Bismarck State (1), Dakota County Tech (0)Bismarck State (11), Dakota County Tech (2)UMary (1), Northern State (1)Minnesota Duluth (1), Minot State (11) High School Scores:St. Mary’s (2), Williston (0)St. Mary’s (3), Williston (2)Shiloh Christian (9), Renville County […]
WILLISTON, ND
KEYC

MSU softball moves up to No. 14 in latest NFCA Poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU softball team is moving up in this week’s NFCA poll. The Mavericks are hitting their stride at the right time with an 18-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s NSIC softball tournament and come into postseason play as the 14th-ranked team in the nation.
MANKATO, MN
KEVN

Mines golfers look to build off strong season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The local college golf season has wrapped up. The School of Mines men’s and women’s teams took a big step in the right direction this season. The Hardrocker men finished 9th at the R-MAC Championships while the women landed in 10th place.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Softball: Bismarck takes on Mandan, Century hosts Watford City

On Tuesday, eight teams were in action, headlined by Bismarck and Mandan, where the Braves were able to pull off two big wins over the Demons on the road. Scores:(G1) Bismarck Demons (0), Mandan Braves (2)(G2) Bismarck Demons (8), Mandan Braves (12)(G1) Century Patriots (9), Watford City Wolves (0)(G2) Century Patriots (18), Watford City Wolves […]
BISMARCK, ND

