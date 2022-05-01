NDSU Baseball Doubleheader at South Dakota State Canceled

The love of the game of football doesn’t end when you leave Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin or with one more loss by the Minnesota Vikings. See what I did there? Packer fans will appreciate it. But seriously now, once the love of the game is instilled in kids, whether they’re in the stands or on the field, most can’t wait to start playing the game. Brent Hubers is the Communications Manager and JJ Kieso is the president with South Dakota Junior Football. They stopped by to tells us how Sioux Falls area youth can get more involved in the game. And don’t make the mistake of thinking this is just for the boys, because they’ve got some very exciting news for the girls who want to play, too.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO