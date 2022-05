One of Bismarck Mandan's most popular golf courses (if not the most popular) Hawktree Golf Course is finally set to open. According to a post on their Facebook page, Hawktree Golf Course will open this Friday, May 6th at 10 am. The practice facility is open now from 11 am to 5 pm. The Hawks Nest Bar and Grill will open on Wednesday, May 4th (TOMORROW).

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO