ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Tornado damaged Andover elementary school closed for the remainder of year

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9Fbh_0fPwbKik00

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public School officials announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary School would be closed for the remainder of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s EF-3 tornado.

Prairie Creek was the only school building in the Andover area to suffer damage on Friday evening. Some rooms of the school were untouched, but others were heavily damaged.

“Because of the extent of the damage, we will not be able to use the Prairie Creek building the remainder of the school year. This weekend, district leaders are determining what the remainder of the school year will look like for Prairie Creek students,” The school district said in a Facebook post.

Update: No deaths in Andover tornado, 1,000 buildings with damage

While officials work toward a resolution to continue in-person education, the post says they need a few days to figure out the logistics. As a result, they are canceling classes for Prairie Creek Elementary from May 2 to May 6.

All other students will resume school on May 3 as scheduled.

United Way of the Plains is mobilizing assistance for families who are affected. If you are in need of assistance, call 211 to access those resources.

“Our community has experienced a traumatic event,” The school district said. “and it will take time for us to heal. We will get through this together.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Andover, KS
Education
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
KSN News

New angle: Andover tornado as seen on security camera

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the security cameras at Andover City Hall captured the tornado that hit the town Friday night. On Wednesday, the City released the video from the cameras on the east side of the building and the west side. The security camera on the east side of City Hall shows just […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Ksnw#Andover Public School#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Extensive tornado damage not limited to Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The impact from Friday’s tornado on the Andover community made national news. The images of homes and businesses heavily damaged or destroyed in the tornado have been spread far and wide, but the destruction wasn’t limited to city limits and not everyone impacted lives in Andover. Somewhat overlooked are people impacted who live in southeast Sedgwick County, outside of the community. A neighborhood and mobile home park off 31st Street South, experienced extensive damage from the EF-3 tornado.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy