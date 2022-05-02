ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi0bj_0fPwXaiQ00

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as unfair.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing at this year's grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion. read more

"I think it's very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war," 21-times major winner Nadal told reporters at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

"Let's see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision ... there's one thing that's negative, there are things that are clear. When the government imposes some restrictions, you just have to follow them."

AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said British government guidance did not allow players to compete at the event based on their rankings and there were two available options -- declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players. read more

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray said there was no right answer on the issue.

"I'm not sure how comfortable I'd feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result of signing the form)," Murray said.

"I don't think there's a right answer. I've spoken to some of the Russian players... some of the Ukrainian players.

"I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them. But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in."

The AELTC's decision has been condemned by both the men's and women's tours as well as several other players.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who has also criticised the ban, said on Sunday that he had spoken to Russian players during last week's Serbia Open and it was tough for them to be excluded from the tournament.

"It's hard. I understand that there is frustration. ATP is going to, I guess, analyse the whole situation and understand what can be done," said the Serbian.

"I stand by my position that I don't support the decision. I think it's just not fair, it's not right... now I guess it's on player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation."

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar/Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Belarusian#Australian#Aeltc#British
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy