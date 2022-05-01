ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Travel Week

By Submitted by Graphic Novels
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Omicron surge fades into the rear-view mirror, and millions of Americans look to make up for lost time, pundits and agents throughout the country all seem to agree: travel is back. 2022 is set to be the biggest year for leisurely travel since the onset of the pandemic sent...

TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

The Most Popular Summer Travel Destinations for Americans This Year

Americans are in search of sunny destinations this summer. Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners analyzed more than 1,175,000 summer flight itineraries between five and eight days in length and found that Orlando tops the list of domestic destinations for travelers this summer, while Cancun will be the most-visited international spot.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Greece's entry rules explained as it enters the busy summer season

Greece's tourism board has confirmed that vaccination, test or recovery certificates will continue to be required from travelers to enter the country, despite earlier widespread media reports that restrictions would be dropped next week. Earlier this month, Greece's Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that authorities would "proceed with the suspension...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

UK travellers have ‘10 days left’ to renew passports in time for summer holidays

British travellers have just over a week left to renew their passport or apply for a new one if they want to ensure they have a valid travel document in time for the summer holidays.The British passport office has been inundated with applications in recent weeks, leading to wait times of up to 10 weeks.The government has warned holidaymakers to send in applications “as soon as possible” if their passport is set to expire.Home Office minister Kevin Foster said in April that a million passport applications had been received in just one month.“To put that into context, we usually deal...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

The good news is people are flying again. The bad news is people are flying again -- and airlines can barely handle the skyrocketing surge in business. In February, the 23 major US airlines carried approximately 54.5 million passengers. That's a boost of 106% over the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Russia's nuclear rhetoric has a reality problem

As Russia continues losing its war against Ukraine, fears are growing that Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons to shift things in his favor. The Russian president last week warned that any direct intervention by Western powers in Ukraine would lead to his "lightning" riposte with strategic, read "nuclear," weapons. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the risk of nuclear war is now considerable. State media are also providing more thermonuclear rhetoric.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Qantas stellt neue First vor

Bei Qantas wurde für die Ultra-Langstrecke eine neue First Suite vorgestellt …. Qantas kauft für die Ultra-Langstrecke (Projekt Sunrise) neue A350. Da wird es dann auf der Ultra-Langstrecke auch eine First geben. Die Infos:. “Internationally, 12 Airbus A350-1000s will be ordered to operate non-stop ‘Project Sunrise’ flights from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
lonelyplanet.com

The 7 best road trips in Colombia: family drives, historic tours, and cruising the coastal highways

Unique biodiversity, historical sanctuaries, and unexpected landscapes are just a few of the incredible things that await you in Colombia. There is no better way to become acquainted with all the natural beauty this country – home to some of the world’s rarest species of birds, flowers, and amphibians – has to offer than to take an unforgettable road trip along its scenic routes and through its quaint towns.
TRAVEL

