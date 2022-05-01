Politics chat: Biden’s ratings down over Ukraine; midterms begin in Indiana and Ohio

President Joe Biden's declaration that Democrats will pick up two Senate seats this year has been amplified by party officials in recent days, with some suggesting that the number of seats gained could be even higher.
CARROLL, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
(Reuters) - The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina face active...
CLEVELAND -- Selling your soul to Donald Trump comes with a no-return policy. So Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken won’t be able to buy theirs back. The former president played them for fools, rewarding their loyalty with a stab-in-the-back endorsement of venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican Party primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.
