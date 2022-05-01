ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Politics chat: Biden’s ratings down over Ukraine; midterms begin in Indiana and Ohio

By Domenico Montanaro
WAMU
 3 days ago

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows that...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

3 News Now

Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy

CARROLL, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s...
IOWA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump Faces Biggest Test of His 'King-Maker' Clout Since Leaving White House

(Reuters) - The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina face active...
POTUS
Cleveland.com

As GOP Senate campaign hits new lows, Ohioans are the losers: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- Selling your soul to Donald Trump comes with a no-return policy. So Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken won’t be able to buy theirs back. The former president played them for fools, rewarding their loyalty with a stab-in-the-back endorsement of venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican Party primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.
OHIO STATE

