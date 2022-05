The Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal transfer rumor is once again making the rounds. Mikel Arteta has said the club are in the market for one or two strikers / attackers, so it’s no surprise this particular story has reemerged. The Gunners were linked with the Argentine international over the summer but did not make the move. Soon after the window closed, Inter Milan inked him to a new deal that runs through the end of 2026. The Nerazzurri have reportedly placed between a £60M and £70M price tag on the 24-year old striker.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO