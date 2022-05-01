ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

A River of Many Moods

Cover picture for the articleOn April 2, Monica Li, who paddled the entire Chemung River solo in twelve hours last May, was on the river again. This time she was paddling sixteen miles from Corning to just before Elmira. The air temperature was forty-two degrees, but the sun was out. Much better than the sleet...

WETM

Weather Matters With Matthews (5/1/22): A look at how cold April can be in Elmira

Last week, I discussed how hot it can get in Elmira during the month of April. Now, I will talk about the opposite: how cold it can get in Elmira during the month of April. Even though the spring season has already started by the time it is April, winter-like weather can still bust its way in. This typically happens in northern parts of the country more often than down south. According to SC ACIS, the coldest minimum temperature recorded in Elmira during the month of April is 3 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 16 degrees below the average April minimum temperature in Elmira. This happened on April 5th, 2016. At that time, about 0.7 of an inch of snowfall fell in the area.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome, building a total loss

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A structure fire at the Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome has traffic at a standstill while police and fire crews battle the ongoing blaze. What’s currently known, is the fire started around 1:00 pm in the rear of the 1st generation ‘mom & pop’ Italian meat & deli and quickly spread throughout […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
News 4 Buffalo

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is packed with adoptable pets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re searching for a new best friend, look no further than the Buffalo Animal Shelter, which is filled to the brim with dogs and cats of all kinds. The Buffalo Animal Shelter takes in animals that are abandoned, surrendered, or found as strays. They only accept animals from within the Buffalo […]
KISS 104.1

The Best Waterfalls Can Be Found Here In New York State

You might be putting together a plan for the summer right now. Places you want to go, concerts you want to see, this could be another bucket list you might want to make. I know...you're not supposed to chase waterfalls, but if you have a map, why wouldn't you want to check these out?
Syracuse.com

Heavy flames, smoke pour from back of Eastwood home, Syracuse firefighters say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the back of a two-family home Friday night in the city’s Eastwood neighborhood, firefighters said. At 8:39 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 164 Mildred Ave., according to a news release issued Friday night by the Syracuse Fire Department. It was initially reported that people were still inside the home.
Hudson Valley Post

Truck Hits Bridge in New York State Spilling White Claw All Over the Road

Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Library District seed lending program now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the spirit of the spring season, the Chemung County Library District has announced its Seed Lending program. The CCLD announced that Steele Memorial Library in downtown Elmira is lending a variety of seeds as local gardeners begin to think about planting for the spring. The CCLD explained that anyone interested […]
WHEC TV-10

Fire extinguished after engulfing Geneseo farm shop

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Multiple fire departments extinguished a fire on Monday that engulfed a one-story farm shop and barn in Geneseo. The fire took 40 minutes to control and there were no injuries. The Geneseo Fire Department received the call at 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 4815...
WETM 18 News

Elmira gas prices rise another 8 cents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI/WETM) — Gas prices are up again across New York State as oil prices continue to sit above $100. This was confirmed in a weekly gas report from AAA Western and Central New York on Monday, May 2. At the time of the report, the national average price for a gallon of gas […]
