A River of Many Moods

Last week, I discussed how hot it can get in Elmira during the month of April. Now, I will talk about the opposite: how cold it can get in Elmira during the month of April. Even though the spring season has already started by the time it is April, winter-like weather can still bust its way in. This typically happens in northern parts of the country more often than down south. According to SC ACIS, the coldest minimum temperature recorded in Elmira during the month of April is 3 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 16 degrees below the average April minimum temperature in Elmira. This happened on April 5th, 2016. At that time, about 0.7 of an inch of snowfall fell in the area.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO