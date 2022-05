Two big bruins got after it earlier this week, and the tense encounter was caught on video and posted on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook page. “Black bear brawl!” wrote the agency in the post. “BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely’s Mill in Gatlinburg. This video was captured while the Campbells were safe inside a garage but shows how strong and aggressive these magnificent creatures can be.”

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO