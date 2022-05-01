ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here Comes the Sun

mountainhomemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis farm just on the edge of Hills Creek State...

www.mountainhomemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Here Comes The Sun
Real Simple

How to Plant Grass Seed for a Lush, Green Lawn

If you are wondering how to plant grass seed and create a beautiful lawn, you've come to the right place. Establishing a lawn is easier than you think. Start by selecting a grass seed appropriate for your local climate: a warm-season grass like zoysia, Bermuda, centipede, or St. Augustine for homeowners in the southern states, or a cool-season grass such as bluegrass, ryegrass, or fescue if you live in the north. From there, we've broken the process down into four simple steps to help you learn how to plant grass seed like a pro.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

These 21 Decorative Flower Pots and Planters Will Make Your Plants Pop

Whether you're into ceramic pots, brass bases, or a particular color scheme, there's something here for every avid gardener. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bringing home new plants...
GARDENING
WHNT-TV

Attract Hummingbirds to your garden

It is fascinating to see how hummingbirds live. They dart from one place to another but hover gracefully over the flower of choice. Feeders can be used to attract hummingbirds. However, so can planting fresh flowers in a large planter. A planter of 20-inches or so will allow for several varieties of plants to be used to make a full arrangement.
ANIMALS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cloudy, bit breezy on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be much quieter afternoon and evening than Tuesday. We’ll have a lot of clouds and a bit of a breezy Wednesday. Showers will linger on and off through the morning, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will stay put in the lower 60s most of the day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
purewow.com

16 Full-Sun Shrubs That Will Thrive in Even the Brightest Parts of Your Lawn

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re blessed with a bright, sunny yard, you’re in luck—many beautiful shrubs love full sun, which is considered 6...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

101 Ways to Get Outside This Spring

As a Chicagoan, I’m no stranger to weird weather events: tornadoes in January, 20-degree-Fahrenheit mornings followed by 80-degree afternoons, multiple Snowmageddons in a single season. For readers from other regions that experience the full range of seasonal climate shifts, I feel you. But that rejuvenating time of year is...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy