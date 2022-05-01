ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Desert-Themed Rooftop Bar Will Bring Out Your Inner Cowboy

By Sophie Len
Yee-haw, we city slickers have a new place to quench our thirst. The Desert 5 Spot is a new desert themed-bar that has entered the L.A. scene.

They’re bringing the wild west back into the heart of Hollywood. This indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge is decorated in vintage desert decor inspired by classic Palm Springs and old Americana. Here guests can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Hollywood Hills, catch the Hollywood Sign, and a beautiful view of DTLA.

The drink menu is full of country references that Johnny Cash and Billy Ray Cyrus would approve of. Such as their “Walk The Line,” cocktail that’s made up of dry gin, prosecco, fresh lemon and cucumber, and simple syrup. Another highlight is their “Achey Breaky Heart,” which includes Aperol, sake, some Chamomile Makers Mark, honey, fresh grapefruit, and lime. You simply can’t go wrong here, cowboy.

Credit: Desert 5 Spot

Be sure to put on your best boots and get ready to dance the night away! They offer live entertainment with bands performing hit country and rock n’ roll songs, to DJs spinning Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. They also hold special events that include mechanical bull riding on Saturdays, monthly line dancing parties, and so much more.

The next line dancing event is happening on May 3rd at 8P.M., and you can book your spot here . Stay up to date with Desert 5 Spot’s future events here . Cowboy hats and boots are encouraged. So saddle up and we’ll see you there, partner!

Location: Desert 5 Spot , 6516 Selma Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Hours: Wednesday, 7P.M. to 12A.M., Thursday to Saturday: 8P.M. to 2A.M.

In need of more places to check out? Here are 9 amazing brunch spots that come with a side of gorgeous scenery.

