Nevada State

Nevada basketball lands Elon transfer Hunter McIntosh, sweet-shooting guard

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada basketball reeled in its first transfer of the offseason, earning a commitment from Elon guard Hunter McIntosh on Sunday. McIntosh took an official visit to campus earlier this week and picked the Wolf Pack over finalists Clemson and Wichita State. He also took an official visit to Minnesota and heard...

nevadasportsnet.com

Cleveland.com

Andre Turrentine, former Ohio State safety, finds an SEC home

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another Ohio State defensive back is headed to the SEC. Former Buckeyes safety Andre Turrentine announced Monday he’ll transfer to Tennessee, becoming the fourth Ohio State player who has transferred since the start of spring football practice to find a new home. Previously, defensive back Lejond Cavazos and defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan landed at North Carolina, and safety Bryson Shaw decided on USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football lands commitment from three-star OT

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels, ending his recruitment after picking up a total of 15 offers. McConnell picked the Tar Heels over programs like Arkansas, Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, NC State, Ole Miss and Pitt among others. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound McConnell is ranked No. 432 overall, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He now joins quarterback Tad Hudson as the two commits in 2023 for the Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/b1QZQBtKCb — Nolan McConnell (@_NolanMcConnell) May 3, 2022 The Virginia native was considered a slight lean to UVA by the 247Sports crystal ball at one point but Brown and his staff have once again gone into the state and landed a recruit. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Where Clemson stands in ACC after being swept by Louisville

Clemson arrived at Louisville with plenty of momentum, having gone 9-2 in its previous 11 games heading into the big three-game series. But the Tigers left the Bluegrass State in danger of missing the ACC tournament after being swept by the Cardinals. Louisville finished off its sweep of Clemson with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Community Policy