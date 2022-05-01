ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify 43-year-old killed in shooting at north Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a north Columbus shopping center Sunday, according to police. Police said officers were called just before 4:50 a.m. to the parking...

