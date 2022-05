GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players, including three receivers to that evolving group, during the 2022 NFL Draft. “I think we've certainly added some competition. I think that was really important,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “Not the only position we added a lot of competition, but I think we're certainly very much of belief that competition's going to bring out the best and the cream's going to rise, and that's something that we needed to do and I think we accomplished that.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO