Cambridge Softball Team Bonding at OSU

NEW CONCORD—Teams from the East District held their respective postseason seeding and draw meetings Sunday. Some local teams earned high seeds and favorable draws, while others face an uphill climb from the start.
No team is in better position than defending regional champion John Glenn in Division II. The Muskies, under the direction...
Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson has been named to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, the school announced Monday. Johnson, who has been in charge at OSU since August 2020, replaces Penn State University President Eric Barron on the Board of Managers. The group is comprised of presidents and chancellors from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame.
On May 1, the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its Week 3 poll of the top teams in the state. Keystone and North Ridgeville remain inside the top 10 in their respective divisions. Keystone dropped from third to fourth after their week, which included the 2022 Prebis...
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Vincent-St. Mary 25-13-20-25-15, Walsh Jesuit 14-25-25-13-5
Cullen Sivak and Ethan Wyszynski played key roles to help the Irish top the Warriors in a five-set match on Tuesday night.
...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – USA Boxing’s national qualifier saw four Northeast Ohio boxers win their finals matches on Saturday. Seventeen Ohio fighters had advanced to their respective divisions in the finals of the weeklong event at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State. Boxers competed in junior (ages 15-16), youth...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Area girls are getting faster every week as the OHSAA postseason quickly approaches. Whether it was Gilmour, Mentor, Tallmadge, Avon, Berea, Wooster or elsewhere, spectators were treated to top notch performances from the state’s best athletes. Here’s a look at the top girls track performances...
The only thoughts Jenna Kopyar gave to name, image and likeness regulations for most of the past year concerned one of her best friends, who benefited almost immediately last summer when the NCAA allowed college athletes to make money off their talents. “I’m glad they passed it for college athletes....
TOLEDO, Ohio — A hat trick by Brandon Hawkins with some extra insurance from John Albert advances the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. A new record crowd of 8,600 fans packed into the Huntington Center for the do-or-die contest and the Walleye got the job done. "They...
Ron Lewis still gets the same feeling as a coach as he did when he played.
After coaching at the AAU level since 2014 and as an assistant with the Worthington Kilbourne boys basketball program this past season, the former Ohio State standout was named the Wolves’ sixth head coach May 3, pending school board...
How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. Ohio State football scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. 17 ...
Beaver Local's Logan Blissenbach is heading to Defiance College to continue his football and academic careers. He was a First Team Buckeye 8, OVAC, and Columbiana County. In 2022, he had 30 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns.
Comments / 0