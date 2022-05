Ukrainian refugees who've been welcomed into European countries amid Russia's ongoing attack on their country have come up with a beautiful way to express gratitude to their hosts. In an impromptu campaign dubbed "subotnik"—a reference to an annual spring tradition in Ukraine when families gather to clean public spaces—Ukrainians have been cleaning up sidewalks, boulevards, monuments, parks and forests in their host nations. According to The Globe and Mail, the effort began in the town of Suwałki in northeast Poland when a group of refugee women asked local officials if they could do some kind of community service to show their appreciation for all the support they'd received.

